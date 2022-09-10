How to make custom WhatsApp Sticker Maker stickers

Fancy your own custom-made WhatsApp sticker? Well, it turns out that you can actually make one yourself using the WhatsApp Sticker Maker.

This allows you to express yourself beyond the stock stickers and emojis on WhatsApp, allowing you to animate your conversations with your family, BFF, or colleagues.

However, there’s a catch. As of the time of writing, you can only create your own custom WhatsApp stickers using the WhatsApp Web interface.

That being said, here’s how to create your own custom WhatsApp sticker.

Creating your first WhatsApp Sticker

To create your custom sticker on WhatsApp Web, follow these steps:

Go to WhatsApp Web. If this is your first time, you’ll be prompted to link your WhatsApp account Now, start a chat or open an ongoing conversation You’ll notice a set of icons on your left next to the chat window. Click on Sticker Select and upload an image from your computer. The image will be loaded onto WhatsApp Web’s built-in photo editor Cut the image as you see fit using smooth and straight cuts. You can Reset if you mess up trimming

Add emojis with the Emoji icon. You can search or browse through the entire collection and make your pick You can also add stock stickers from the WhatsApp sticker store. To do so, click on the Sticker icon and select from the available stickers To add text to your sticker, click on the T icon and enter your text into the text box. You can pick different fonts and change the font and background color The Pen icon lets you paint colors on your custom WhatsApp sticker. You can select different brush sizes as well as customize your own colors Crop and Rotate do what they say. To use them, click on the tool and use the controls beneath the work area The built-in photo editor also has Undo and Redo buttons. Simply click on any of them to reverse or repeat the last action respectively. When you’re done, click Done in the upper right corner of your screen. You can return to edit your sticker by re-selecting the image in the editor, then clicking Done again when finished Once you’re satisfied with your sticker, simply click Send and it will be sent to the person you’re currently chatting with

Save your custom WhatsApp sticker

After you’ve created your WhatsApp sticker, you need to save it so you can reuse it later. Unfortunately, there’s no native option to save it to WhatsApp Web’s sticker library.

To save your custom WhatsApp stickers, launch WhatsApp on your phone, and open the chat where you sent the sticker you made (WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and WhatsApp app are all linked). Then, tap on the sticker and select Add to Favorites.

Alternatively, open WhatsApp Web, select the custom sticker from your last conversation, right-click on it, select Save As, then save it to your preferred location.

When next you want to use it on WhatsApp Web, simply upload it from your computer.

Start creating your own custom WhatsApp stickers

Creating a WhatsApp sticker is so easy that you can actually start and finish one mid-conversation if you’re that spontaneous.

However, you can take your time and create several different custom stickers in advance and save them for when you need to use them.

Like WhatsApp, Telegram also allows you to create custom stickers that you can use to spice up your chats.

