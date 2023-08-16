WhatsApp’s AI-generated stickers could give casual users an edge

Generative AI gives users the flexibility to create new expressions, and it looks like WhatsApp is working on a way to get generative AI at your fingertips.

The popular instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature to generate stickers with AI and share them.

The advent of artificial intelligence is changing the way we used to interact with applications and operating systems.

Making it easier to create stickers on WhatsApp

According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is apparently working on a new feature to create and share AI-generated stickers with a chosen group of beta testers on the Android platform.

As you can guess by the mention of “Beta Testers,” the feature is in a testing phase. The latest Android WhatsApp beta, version 2.23.17.14, has a new “Create” button under the Sticker tab.

Source: WABetaInfo

Tapping this button opens a new window to type text prompts. Those go into the AI, which generates stickers for them. After the sticker is generated, users will be able to share them quickly with a tap.

WABetaInfo has also shared additional info regarding the feature that states Meta is using an unnamed secure technology for the AI-generated stickers, so users will be able to report any harmful or inappropriate stickers.

The generated stickers will supposedly have a unique look, indicating they are AI-generated.

This is a neat use of AI, giving any WhatsApp users the ability to create stickers without needing editing skills. So, eliminating the burden of creating stickers from images with a simple prompt will give casual users more flexibility to express their emotions.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news