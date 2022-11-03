Zoom is down for a bunch of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 11/3/2022 2:59 PM ET: Zoom has been restored for users. If you are still experiencing issues, consider restarting your app and trying again. The original report follows below.

If you were dreading your Thursday Zoom call with your team, then good news. The video conferencing platform is down for a bunch of people right now.

According to Downdetector, 14,870 people have reported the outage. It seems the outage started around 1:41 PM ET for many users.

Some users are reporting that Zoom is back, but many users across the globe are still reporting the outage.

Users on Downdetector are reporting outages from Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, and more. Many are getting Bad Gateway warnings. Others have simply been kicked out of ongoing calls.

On user in Cincinnati, Ohio, notes they received the following message, “Unable to connect. Please check your network connection and try again.”

Others have noted that the web version of Zoom is working, but the desktop client is still showing errors.

Hope no one has any important meetings right now. @Zoom is currently down worldwide! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) November 3, 2022

Zoom being down is the closest I’ve felt to peace since 2019 — kellie (@kellie_a_spils) November 3, 2022

Zoom is also down here in the Boston area – adding my voice to the chorus — Ann Moss (@AnnMossSoprano) November 3, 2022

We’ll continue to update as more information is made available. Zoom has yet to acknowledge the outages publically.

