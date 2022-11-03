News
Zoom is down for a bunch of people right now (updated)
So much for that Thursday Zoom meeting.
UPDATE 11/3/2022 2:59 PM ET: Zoom has been restored for users. If you are still experiencing issues, consider restarting your app and trying again. The original report follows below.
If you were dreading your Thursday Zoom call with your team, then good news. The video conferencing platform is down for a bunch of people right now.
According to Downdetector, 14,870 people have reported the outage. It seems the outage started around 1:41 PM ET for many users.
Some users are reporting that Zoom is back, but many users across the globe are still reporting the outage.
Users on Downdetector are reporting outages from Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, and more. Many are getting Bad Gateway warnings. Others have simply been kicked out of ongoing calls.
On user in Cincinnati, Ohio, notes they received the following message, “Unable to connect. Please check your network connection and try again.”
Others have noted that the web version of Zoom is working, but the desktop client is still showing errors.
We’ll continue to update as more information is made available. Zoom has yet to acknowledge the outages publically.
Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- PSA: Update Chrome, iOS, Windows, and Zoom ASAP
- New Gmail update lets you track packages directly in your inbox
- TikTok now shows creators who favorited their videos
- New Primetime Channels adds streaming services to YouTube