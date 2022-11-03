New Gmail update lets you track packages directly in your inbox

A new Gmail update in the next few weeks will let you track your incoming packages from the app’s homepage.

In a blog post on its website earlier this week, Google shared a look at an upcoming Gmail feature ahead of the holiday season.

The update aims to help with the tedious task of keeping up with your package shipments through email.

Image: Google

If you enable the new shipment tracking feature, Gmail will show you glances at shipping information for any email regarding delivery.

You’ll get little snippets like “Label Created,” “Arriving Tomorrow,” or “Delivered Today.” Those short messages will show in the Gmail inbox under the subject line of emails with tracking information.

Plus, the feature will also populate individual emails. For example, emails with tracking numbers will show a summary of shipment information at the top when you open the message.

You can see when an order was shipped or delivered. The summary will also include a link that you can click to head to the actual tracking website.

Image: KnowTechie

The feature will require you to opt in. You’ll be able to opt-in directly from your inbox when the feature becomes available. And you can always opt out through your Gmail settings.

Package tracking right from your inbox sounds like a nice quality-of-life feature from Gmail. We’ve all likely experienced the struggle of searching through our inbox to find shipping information to track that package we ordered.

Adding these glances at package tracking inside the Gmail app might make that process less of a headache.

