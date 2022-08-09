How to customize the look of Gmail’s new layout

Earlier this year, Google hinted at upcoming changes to Gmail’s UI, especially for Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces.

These changes have started rolling out to some users. However, the changes are expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

Although the update isn’t groundbreaking, it does bring some important changes to how your Gmail inbox looks and feels.

The new side panel in the new Gmail

One of the key changes in the new Gmail UI is the new side panel on the left. To check if you’ve received the new Gmail, open Gmail > Settings > Try out the new Gmail view.

Upon reload, you’ll be greeted by the new Gmail interface. Can you spot the difference? Here’s what to look out for.

Initially, Gmail had only one left panel from where you could access the likes of Inbox, Starred, Snoozed, Important, Sent, Draft, etc.

It still retains these features, but there’s now an additional panel to its left. Here’s where you can access apps like Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.

A second left-side panel does feel a little clumsy. Thankfully, Google allows you to change this at any time leaving only one side panel intact.

How to change the side panels in the new Gmail

Changing the side panels in the new Gmail is fast and easy. Here’s how:

Open the new Gmail on your desktop Click on the three-line hamburger menu in the top-left corner. This will retract the inner side panel (containing categories like Inbox, Star, and Snoozed), leaving you with the new panel and your message area. If you want to return to your Inbox, Sent, or other folders, simply navigate to the top-left corner of Gmail and mouse over Mail. This will reveal the hidden panel containing these folders. You’ll once again be able to see the two left-side panels side-by-side

And there you have it, how to quickly hide and reveal the new panels in Gmail. But what can you do if you don’t like the new Gmail?

What if you don’t like the new Gmail view?

If you don’t want to keep the new side panel in the new Gmail, Google allows you to easily remove it at will. Here’s how:

1. Open Gmail, then click on Settings

2. Next, click on Customize

3. You’ll be asked to choose which apps you’ll like to use in Gmail. Check both Google Chat and Google Meet

4. When done, click on Done

5. Click on Reload to load the old Gmail without the extra left-side panel

How to revert to the old Gmail view

If you’d rather go back to the original Gmail view after trying the new Gmail, here’s what to do.

1. Open Gmail on your computer

2. Click on the Settings gear icon

3. Then click on Go back to the original view

The page will reload and take you back to the original Gmail without the extra left-side panel.

Start experimenting with the new Gmail

According to Google, the new Gmail view will become the default setting in a few months, and then the only option by the end of Q2 2022.

Therefore, you might want to enjoy the original Gmail view while it lasts, and start familiarizing yourself with the new Gmail.

Of course, this may not be an issue if you have other Gmail alternatives that you use to send, receive, and manage emails.

