Gmail’s new look is now rolling out to more people

If you hate change, then bad news. Google is rolling out its new UI for Gmail that theoretically should make the platform better, while bringing together various Google services.

Google has been working on this update for over six months now and originally focused it on Google Workspace accounts. Now, the change is coming to both work and personal accounts.

Additionally, Google has stated that the new UI is now opt-out, instead of opt-in. Google has also provided a quick guide to reverting to classic Gmail. To do it, you’ll go to Settings (gear icon) > Quick Settings > Go back to the original Gmail view.

A look at the new Gmail interface (Image: Google)

Essentially, the update brings together a bunch of Google services. These include Meet, Chat, and Spaces. Of course, all of these services are used, but many casual Gmail users aren’t going to care about these changes.

When was the last time you used Google Chat (previously Hangouts) to talk to friends? Thankfully, the updated UI doesn’t throw all of these new features in your face.

So, ultimately, it’s not a huge deal for people that don’t use things like Spaces and Chat. But, for people (typically business users) that do use these, the updated UI will make it easier to keep everything in one place.

