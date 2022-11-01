New Primetime Channels adds streaming services to YouTube

YouTube is now a hub for your favorite streaming services.

The company announced it’s rolling out Primetime Channels, a new feature that adds shows and movies from 30 different services to YouTube.

Now, it’s worth noting the content isn’t free. Users will still need a subscription to the streaming service. That said, there will be options to sign up through YouTube.

So far, 35 partners are on board. The list includes Paramount+, Showtime, AMC+, and more. In addition, the company says services like NBA League Pass and other channels are coming soon.

Image: KnowTechie

After signing up, users can expect to see content from their streaming services right on the YouTube homepage, along with “curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.”

YouTube adds, “recommendations will also include programs from Primetime Channels, delivering a personalized selection of content across YouTube.”

Image: KnowTechie

Another interesting feature, The Verge points out, is Primetime Channels content will work like any other YouTube video. Meaning viewers can like, dislike, and leave a comment on any video.

An early version of Primetime Channels is available now and can be accessed in the US from the Movies & TV hub.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: