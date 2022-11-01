Entertainment
New Primetime Channels adds streaming services to YouTube
An early version of the feature is available to US users in the Movies & TV hub.
YouTube is now a hub for your favorite streaming services.
The company announced it’s rolling out Primetime Channels, a new feature that adds shows and movies from 30 different services to YouTube.
Now, it’s worth noting the content isn’t free. Users will still need a subscription to the streaming service. That said, there will be options to sign up through YouTube.
So far, 35 partners are on board. The list includes Paramount+, Showtime, AMC+, and more. In addition, the company says services like NBA League Pass and other channels are coming soon.
After signing up, users can expect to see content from their streaming services right on the YouTube homepage, along with “curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.”
YouTube adds, “recommendations will also include programs from Primetime Channels, delivering a personalized selection of content across YouTube.”
Another interesting feature, The Verge points out, is Primetime Channels content will work like any other YouTube video. Meaning viewers can like, dislike, and leave a comment on any video.
An early version of Primetime Channels is available now and can be accessed in the US from the Movies & TV hub.
