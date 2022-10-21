YouTube Premium family plans are going up in price

YouTube Premium family plan subscribers brace yourselves: your $17.99 monthly subscription is about to go up in price.

As revealed by emails sent out to current subscribers, the $17.99 family plan is going up to $22.99. That’s nearly a 30% increase. UK users will see a price hike from £17.99 to £19.99.

In the email, Google notes that “to continue delivering great service and features,” a price increase is necessary.

At present, it doesn’t seem like basic Premium plans are getting a price hike, but we’ll continue to monitor.

EXCUSE ME? FUCK YOU YOUTUBE pic.twitter.com/lwbpB1m70Q — Dillon 🏳️‍🌈 (@Delibird444) October 20, 2022

This price hike comes at an interesting time.

YouTube is clearly looking for new ways to incentivize YouTube Premium. Over the past couple of weeks, the platform tested locking 4K definition behind a Premium subscription.

That test has since been put to rest, but it is clear that Google is looking for new ways to annoy users into spending money on Premium.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: