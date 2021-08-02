YouTube is finally testing a cheaper version of YouTube Premium

YouTube is currently testing out a new, more affordable YouTube Premium option for users that are just looking for ad-free videos. The new “Premium Lite” subscription is currently being tested out in several European countries.

According to a new report from The Verge, the new Premium Lite subscription will give users an ad-free video experience without all of the other bells and whistles that come along with YouTube Premium.

“In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube,” said a company spokesperson. That’s compared to €11.99 per month for a full premium subscription in the same places.

YouTube has become one of the biggest names in media today, with billions of daily users. If you spend any amount of time on the platform, you’re probably aware that videos can sometimes be littered with advertisements. You’ve also probably been excessively prompted to try “YouTube Premium,” which lets you watch videos ad-free.

A full Premium subscription also gives users a handful of other benefits. You also get ad-free YouTube Music playback, as well as background sound when you want to use another app while a YouTube video plays in the background. The new Premium Lite option doesn’t include any of this. This version of the subscription only gives you the ability to watch your favorite videos without any ads.

As someone who spends a lot of time on YouTube, I really like this idea. I have often thought about signing up for YouTube Premium, but it seems a bit expensive and I’m not interested in anything more than ad-free watching. Hopefully, this feature is successful, and we can see something like this coming to the rest of the world.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: