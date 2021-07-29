YouTube is making a cool $3 million an hour on ads

Everyone knows YouTube is huge, being one of the top three websites based on traffic, but how does that translate to money? Well, according to financial reports and Music Business Worldwide, it’s a staggering amount.

Recently, it was revealed that Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has made over $61 billion in Q2 of 2021 in revenue, but how much of that comes from YouTube?

Well, according to financial reports, by the end of June 2021, YouTube generated a little over $7 billion in ad revenue in Q2. If you break this number down, that’s over $3 million an hour just on ads.

To put this in comparison, YouTube generated nearly $20 billion in 2020. This number was up a little over 30% from 2019, which is a bit surprising considering lockdowns due to COVID-19 were projected to affect ad revenue due to the uncertainty of the situation.

The platform continues to try and give users new reasons to come watch ads videos, with one of the latest additions being subscriber-only chat for all streamers on the platform.

