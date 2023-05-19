YouTube is introducing a new ad format that everyone will hate

YouTube is launching a new 30-second ad format, which could make watching YouTube on your TV increasingly annoying.

During the YouTube Brandcast event this week, the company unveiled a new unskippable 30-second ad format, exclusively targeting top-performing content viewed on connected TVs.

According to YouTube, the previous format of two consecutive 15-second ads will be replaced by the new 30-second design. However, the shorter 15-second ads will remain available.

The new info suggests the new unskippable ads will only be available through YouTube Select. YouTube Select is a curated advertising platform targeting the top five percent of YouTube content.

The company also claims that YouTube Select is the best platform for longer 3-second ads, as most of the YouTube Select impressions come from TVs, nearly 70 percent.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said, “More and more viewers are tuning into YouTube on the biggest screen in their home” during the Brandcast 2023 event, according to Variety.

People apparently love watching YouTube on TVs

According to the company, more than 150 million viewers watched YouTube and YouTube TV on television last year in the United States, and it has become a powerful platform, especially for young viewers.

Moreover, YouTube has also announced a new feature called Pause Experiences on TVs. It’s something similar to something Hulu rolled out a few years back.

However, according to an image published by AdWeek, YouTube Pause Ads will be a little different. They will appear as a banner around the video, and removing them using the “Dismiss” button is possible.

However, YouTube is yet to reveal when these new 30-second unskippable ads will start to roll out.

