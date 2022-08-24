YouTube TV could soon let you watch four channels at once

A new YouTube TV update is reportedly on its way, allowing you to watch up to four channels simultaneously, reports Protocol.

Also, you’ll soon be able to view an optimized version of YouTube Shorts on large screens. Additionally, Improved YouTube Music functionality is also planned in the upcoming update.

These features are highlights of a Google TV hardware partner presentation where mock-up slides containing these upcoming changes were shared.

Like PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV will soon get “Mosaic Mode,” allowing users to watch up to four live streams at once.

YouTube TV will also be optimized for Shorts, its TikTok competitor. The new update for Shorts will improve viewing on large screens.

It will also get a different interface from YouTube videos with quick access to thumbs up and thumbs down buttons.

As for YouTube Music on smart TVs, you’ll soon be able to browse and add playlists and albums to your libraries right from your TV.

YouTube and TikTok going head to head

YouTube Shorts reached 30 billion daily views earlier this year. It’s therefore no surprise that the video streaming giant wants to optimize it for YouTube TV.

This is coming even as TikTok continues to expand into smart TVs like LG, Samsung and other services like Amazon and Google.

YouTube often comes pre-installed on most smart TVs, unlike TikTok, which has to be manually installed. In what appears like a game of catch-up, YouTube will soon be adding watermarks to Shorts just like TikTok.

