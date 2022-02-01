YouTube TV’s new referral program could save you up to $200

Google has added a new referral discount to its YouTube TV subscription that will save some money for both new and existing subscribers. The platform has added a new refer a friend feature that could save existing subscribers up to $200 off of their bill.

The new referral program works as you’d expect. Existing YouTube TV subscribers can refer new customers, and both parties can save some cash. The new customer gets a $10 credit to their bill while the existing subscriber gets a $20 credit for each referral after the new customer pays their first bill.

To find your referral link, you have to sign into YouTube TV and find the “Refer a Friend” option in your profile icon menu. Then, just send the given referral link and you’ll save some money when your friends sign up through that link.

Clicking the link will send people to your referral page and they will see a message letting them know they are saving money by going through the link. For example, here’s Kevin’s link.

Referrals are limited to 10 people for each individual account. After you have referred 10 different customers, your referral link will no longer work. Still, $200 is pretty good and will cover three full months of YouTube TV’s Base Plan.

Of course, the program also has a few other restrictions. Referrals are only valid if given to brand new customers who have never had a YouTube TV plan before (even just a free trial excludes you from this benefit).

In addition, the benefit only applies to users subscribing to the platform’s Base Plan. You won’t be able to use referral benefits if you only subscribe to a few channels on YouTube TV.

This new referral program is a great way for existing YouTube TV customers to save a little money. If you have any other questions about the new program, you can check out the YouTube TV help page here.

