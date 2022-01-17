New Microsoft Edge feature lets you follow YouTubers for some reason

Microsoft is testing its vision for the “followable web” in its Edge web browser. The latest Canary builds of Microsoft Edge have a new feature that easily enables you to follow your favorite YouTube channels.

The new addition to Microsoft Edge’s Collections feature was first noticed by Redditor u/Leopeva64-2. They have been gaining a following on Reddit for surfacing upcoming features on both Edge and Chrome.

This latest feature is a YouTube follow button, that appears in the address bar when you’re on one of the YouTube pages that are enabled for following.

When that button is pressed, it adds a bookmark for the creator in Edge’s Collections feature. That also creates a mini-feed in your Collections, showing the latest videos from the creators you follow.

It’s in the early testing stages right now with Microsoft only enabling the follow button for a small number of creators; for a small number of Edge Canary users.

The current UI for finding the feed of YouTubers you follow needs work. It doesn’t show immediately when you open the Collections menu. It only shows up once you press the ellipsis (three-dot) menu button while already in Collections, which is kinda annoying.

That said, Microsoft might not know exactly where they want to move it to yet, so we’ll hold judgment on this until the public release.

With Edge now built on the core of Chromium that powers many modern browsers, this new feature looks like the new “follow” button that came to Chrome last year. That lets you follow any website, creating your own feeds to browse.

It’s not clear at this stage if Microsoft plans to bring this to the wider web, enabling things like social media creator follow lists, or even custom RSS feeds of your favorite websites.

