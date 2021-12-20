Disney and YouTube finally reach a deal to keep Disney channels on YouTube TV

After a month of skepticism and what looked like ultimate failure last weekend, YouTube TV and Disney have actually struck a new deal. The two companies have established a new agreement that will keep various Disney-owned television channels on the YouTube TV streaming service.

YouTube announced that it had reached an agreement with Disney in a blog post on the platform’s website earlier this week. This came as a pleasant surprise this week, as it looked like the two companies were not going to reach any type of deal.

We're happy to announce that we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library. Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 19, 2021

In fact, it looked like it was already too late. YouTube TV made a previous announcement over the weekend saying that the companies had failed to make a deal and that Disney’s channels would be removed from the service.

As part of the failed agreement, YouTube TV made good on a promise that it would drop the price of its service from $64.99 to $49.99 per month.

But now YouTube won’t have to change its price and Disney channels are being put back on the service as we speak. YouTube did say, however, that it would be offering a one-time credit for $15 to all of its customers for the delay in getting a Disney deal signed.

“As we promised a $15 discount…we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted members,” reads YouTube’s statement. “For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill.”

It’s nice to see that YouTube and Disney have come to an agreement on this matter. Losing Disney channels on YouTube TV would have been a massive hit to the streaming service’s popularity, even with the discounted price. I’m sure both companies are happy to have come to terms.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: