YouTube TV could lose all its Disney channels if the companies can’t reach a deal

The time has come for YouTube TV and Disney to renew their deal to keep Disney television channels, such as ABC, ESPN, FX, and more, on as part of the YouTube TV service. But the companies are having a hard time reaching a deal and those Disney-owned channels could be removed from the service this weekend.

In a blog post on the company’s website earlier this week, YouTube TV shared the potential bad news with its customers. The current deal runs out on December 17 at 11:59. YouTube TV will lose all Disney channels if there hasn’t been a new deal struck by that time.

Fortunately for customers, the company will adjust its rates to compensate for the lack of Disney channels if the companies are not able to come to terms. YouTube will be dropping its price a full $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 per month if a deal isn’t reached.

“Disney is an important partner for us,” reads the notice on the company’s website. It looks like YouTube TV is doing everything in its power to try and reach an equitable deal to keep Disney on the platform.

This isn’t the first time that YouTube TV has had a tough time on the negotiation front. The company just recently made a deal with Roku to put its service back on Roku devices after several months of hard negotiating.

Whether or not Disney and YouTube TV can make a deal before the deadline is still up in the air. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Disney channels.

Users can sign up for the Disney Bundle, with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN for $13.99. The Disney Bundle will cost just about the same amount that users will save on their YouTube TV subscription if Disney’s channels are removed.

