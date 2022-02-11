YouTube TV is bringing picture-in-picture support to the iPhone, finally

The folks at YouTube TV are finally coming to their senses and have announced plans for picture-in-picture support for the iPhone. Thanks to The Verge, the tech publication was able to squeeze this news out of YouTube’s chief product officer Neal Mohan on the site’s Vergecast podcast.

While Mohan didn’t dive into specific details about when iOS users could expect to see picture-in-picture support, he did say they expected to roll it out “hopefully in the next few months.” YouTube’s PIP support is widely available across Android devices for those of you keeping score.

Picture-in-picture is a really neat feature that allows you to watch YouTube TV videos while using other apps on your smartphone. In other words, it essentially shrinks the video into a small player that you can easily move around your home screen and position over other apps.

To paint a better picture, this video shows what PIP looks like in practice:

Truly, picture-in-picture is a god-send of a feature, and having YouTube TV roll this out to the iPhone is going to guarantee my ongoing subscription with them.

I watch a lot of basketball, and being able to watch a game and scroll through Twitter simultaneously will make YouTube TV that much better.

Again, it’s unclear when the company will roll this out for the iPhone, but knowing it will come soon in the next few months is reassuring enough for me. So keep your eyes peeled for this; I know I will.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: