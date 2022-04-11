YouTube is finally adding picture-in-picture support for iOS users (updated)

UPDATE 4/1/2022 1:50 PM ET: YouTube has backtracked/clarified its previous statement to say that picture-in-picture is coming to YouTube TV on iOS and not the main YouTube app. The original article follows below.

YouTube is currently rolling out picture-in-picture for all iOS users, everywhere. That includes non-premium and premium subscribers. Previously, only premium subscribers were able to test the feature.

Android smartphones have had picture-in-picture for years now. It enables you to close the YouTube app and do something else; while keeping your currently played video floating in a smaller window.

It was a Premium subscriber-only feature, with YouTube promising to bring it to all users in the future.

The future is here, as the Team YouTube Twitter account confirmed over the weekend that all iOS users will be getting the picture-in-picture feature over “a matter of days.” Nice one, YouTube.

The feature roll-out comes hot on the heels of picture-in-picture being added to the YouTube TV app.

To use it on either YouTube app, it’s only a swipe away. Open the YouTube app and start playing a video. Then swipe up from the bottom of the screen, or tap the Home button.

That should close the YouTube app and keep the video floating in a tiny window. If that’s not what happens when you try it, wait a few days and your account should have the feature.

Thanks, YouTube, for letting those users that don’t want to pay for YouTube Premium use picture-in-picture. It really is one of the most useful video watching features.

