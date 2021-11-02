For some reason, you can now watch TikTok videos on Amazon Fire TV

It looks like TikTok has aspirations for the big(ger) screen with its latest integration. After rising to ridiculous popularity among the younger generation through its smartphone app (and thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns), the platform is now making its way to televisions via Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

Announced earlier this week on Amazon’s Fire TV blog, the popular app is now available on all Fire TV streaming devices in both the United States and Canada.

The Fire TV version of the TikTok app works just like the smartphone app, except you can only use it to watch videos, according to Android Central. Just head over to the Fire TV Appstore and download the app. Then, you can sign up or log in and dive right into the content.

With this integration, TikTok and Amazon are looking to give the app a sense of community. Where previously family or friends would have to huddle around a phone to check out the latest viral video, now they can pull it up on their Fire TV device and watch it on the big screen.

The TikTok app includes the familiar “For You” and “Following” tabs so you can find the content you want to watch. It also has support for AutoPlay so you can sit back and relax while TikTok feeds you an endless supply of viral cat videos and strange dance trends.

As of now, the app is only available on Fire TV devices in the US and Canada, and it’s unclear when or if it will make its way to other markets. However, Amazon did confirm that TikTok would also be coming to Echo Show devices soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.