Twitter now lets anyone host their own Twitter Space

Twitter’s audio chatroom feature, Twitter Spaces, has been around for quite some time, but the ability to host your own was reserved for accounts with at least 600 followers. Now the company is lifting the floodgates and letting anyone host their own Space.

The feature is limited to mobile users on the Twitter app, and starting a new Space is just as easy as composing a new tweet. Where you would normally tap the compose button, a new menu gives you the option to post a new Space. You can see how it looks in the GIF found in this tweet here.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space



if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Twitter Spaces can feature up to two co-hosts and up to 10 different speakers, which makes it great for anyone looking to speak on any given topic with community feedback.

I wasn’t all-in on this audio chatroom craze, but it slowly grew on me and now I’m all for it.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I was able to speak with an NBA player from the Boston Celtics and it really showed me the true power of what these audio-only chatrooms are capable of.

Twitter is far from the only company trying to cash in on the mass success of Clubhouse.

Facebook is working on its own version. As is LinkedIn. Even Discord is trying to get in on the action. So yea, expect to see more of these as time goes by.

