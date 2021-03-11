News
Twitter Spaces, the company’s audio-only chatrooms, could finally see a full release in April
There’s also plans for a Tip Jar, allowing followers to give hosts money.
Twitter is gearing up to releases its audio chat platform, Spaces, to everyone. The information comes from a Spaces audio room that Twitter hosted, where it detailed the platform and also mentioned an April release. The information was first picked up by The Verge.
The company has been working on this feature since late last year, and it is essentially like Clubhouse, an iOS-only app that has seemingly taken the tech world by storm. A recent iOS update to the social platform highlighted the feature, but most people still cannot create their own Space.
At present, anyone can join in a Spaces room (shown where Fleets are currently), but only a limited number of people actually have the functionality to start one. The company notes that its “goal” is to release the feature in April, but it’s possible that it will be delayed.
In addition to Spaces, Jane Manchun Wong also found information pointing to a Tip Jar that would allow Spaces creators and speakers to receive tips directly through these audio rooms.
Basically, it would allow creators to attach things like PayPal and Cash App to their profiles, with followers given the option to tip creators for content.
Unlike Clubhouse, which is all about in-the-moment conversations, Mashable reports that Twitter wants to make Spaces stay around longer, allowing people to download audio files and text transcripts from the rooms. This will be of great help for content creators, as they will be able to take this content and use it in other places, like YouTube.
