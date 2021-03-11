News
Twitter will start displaying full images in the timeline instead of those crappy crop jobs
The feature is currently being tested on iOS and Android.
One of the more annoying things about Twitter is that you are never sure how an image you share will show in the timeline. The company uses an algorithm to decide which part to highlight and typically users would have to click on the tweet to see the full picture.
Now, the company is testing a new feature that shows exactly what the image will look like in the feed directly from the composer. This is being tested on both Android and iOS. It should be noted that this only works with single images, and not tweets that contain multiple pictures.
The feature was announced, of course, on Twitter.
Some of this was prompted after Twitter received negative attention last year over potential white bias in its algorithms. Essentially, the algorithm that decided what to display in image previews seemed to heavily lean towards white people.
As TheNextWeb reports, Twitter came out to say that it wanted to tackle this problem but then went quiet about it. This latest update coming to the social platform seems to somewhat address that in a roundabout way.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Twitter is hinting at an ‘undo tweet’ feature – here’s what it could look like
- Android users can now try Spaces, Twitter’s version of Clubhouse
- Misinformation and far-right news receive the most engagement on Facebook
- Parler is trying to get back on the App Store, but Apple ain’t about it