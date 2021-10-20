Facebook is changing its name – here’s what Twitter thinks it should be

Facebook has reportedly become so toxic as a brand, that even Facebook wants to distance itself from its own name.

Yes, the company that brought you such hits as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Instagram for kids (while knowing Instagram is bad for their mental health), and the general downturn of society worldwide is reportedly thinking about rebranding.

Now, before you start thinking that your most-hated social network will get a new name, it probably won’t. It’s likely that the new rebrand will be for an overarching company that has Facebook, WhatsApp, Oculus, and Instagram, etc all as subsidiaries, like when Google rebranded their main company to Alphabet.

Of course, the news was treated like any other Facebook news, with derision, scorn, and the perfect opportunity to poke fun in Tweet form. Like this cynical take about the why:

Over/under that Facebook name change is the same day as 30+ journalists start publishing stories based on the leaks? — Edward Ongweso Jr (redacted spooky) (@bigblackjacobin) October 20, 2021

Here’s what Twitter users think Facebook should do about its name

Of course, with the news that Facebook is looking to rebrand, people from all over the world flooded to Twitter to give their two cents. Some of the names were funny, some were ironic, and plenty of them were just straight-up jabs towards Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook going to rename itself Hydra. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) October 20, 2021

Facebook should just say f it and rename itself Snapchat — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) October 20, 2021

Facebook is actually rebranding as Face Place, which is what they call it on Law & Order SVU — Michaéla Finneran (@mqfinny) October 20, 2021

Just call it ZuckerPunch, you’re welcome — Lauren Fernández Meihls (@cubanalaf) October 20, 2021

I'd like to submit my entry into the competition: "Facey McBookface". — Tanner Ratzlaff (@tanzlaff) October 20, 2021

BREAKING: Facebook changes its name to The Washington Redskins — blaaaaaaaaaines (@blainecapatch) October 20, 2021

They should rename facebook Travis Tritter. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 20, 2021

Dear Facebook- have you thought about the name Phillip Morris? I think it’s available.

Your welcome — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) October 20, 2021

Facebook is changing its name?



Too bad Waste Management is already taken. pic.twitter.com/Gj2b8vA5XB — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) October 20, 2021

Assbook and Facepalm are trending.



How’s that rebranding going @Facebook? pic.twitter.com/uahrZlL0cY — SonnyinSeattle (@SonnyinSeattle_) October 20, 2021

Mentally preparing myself for Facebook to rebrand as "Altus." — Hank Green (@hankgreen) October 20, 2021

When Facebook announces a possible name change and Assbook is trending…… pic.twitter.com/VonxcRCHRr — Playoff Hopeful Doug (@dwoverdrive) October 20, 2021

Facebook is rumored to be changing its name to become a larger brand. Possibilities:

1) I Can't Believe It's Not Facebook

2) Mark's Mart

3) Facebook 'N Things

4) Friendster+

5) Facebook Zero

6) Facebook NCIS

7) Markwarts

8) That Thing Your Mom Loves — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2021

New Facebook Names?



TrollTime

TimeSuck

FakeBook



What else? — Todd Campbell (@ebcapital) October 20, 2021

Facebook really only has one rename option: Facepalm. — Jeff Weisbein (cackles.eth) (@jeffweisbein) October 20, 2021

To reduce confusion from its user base, Facebook plans to rename itself "The Internet." — Peter 👻 Pumpkin 🎃 Cohen (@flargh) October 20, 2021

If Facebook is going to rename and rebrand I hope they go for Skynet. pic.twitter.com/5WMh1tHcw6 — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) October 20, 2021

Oh, and the reason for the name change? It sounds to me like Facebook doesn’t like the fact you can log off, so it wants to create the ‘metaverse’ whatever that means, so it’s always tracking you wherever you go (not that they don’t already do that).

The metaverse is the next evolution of social technology. We’re creating 10,000 new jobs across the EU to help build it. 🚀



Read more 👉https://t.co/dRkmPVtNJK — Facebook (@Facebook) October 18, 2021

So, there you have it. Some of the amazing suggestions from Twitter users. And if none of those names pan out, Mark could always go with this throwback.

