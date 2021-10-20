News
Facebook is changing its name – here’s what Twitter thinks it should be
As always, Twitter comes through with some absolute gems.
Facebook has reportedly become so toxic as a brand, that even Facebook wants to distance itself from its own name.
Yes, the company that brought you such hits as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Instagram for kids (while knowing Instagram is bad for their mental health), and the general downturn of society worldwide is reportedly thinking about rebranding.
Now, before you start thinking that your most-hated social network will get a new name, it probably won’t. It’s likely that the new rebrand will be for an overarching company that has Facebook, WhatsApp, Oculus, and Instagram, etc all as subsidiaries, like when Google rebranded their main company to Alphabet.
Of course, the news was treated like any other Facebook news, with derision, scorn, and the perfect opportunity to poke fun in Tweet form. Like this cynical take about the why:
Here’s what Twitter users think Facebook should do about its name
Of course, with the news that Facebook is looking to rebrand, people from all over the world flooded to Twitter to give their two cents. Some of the names were funny, some were ironic, and plenty of them were just straight-up jabs towards Mark Zuckerberg.
Oh, and the reason for the name change? It sounds to me like Facebook doesn’t like the fact you can log off, so it wants to create the ‘metaverse’ whatever that means, so it’s always tracking you wherever you go (not that they don’t already do that).
So, there you have it. Some of the amazing suggestions from Twitter users. And if none of those names pan out, Mark could always go with this throwback.
