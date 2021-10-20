Facebook is such a dumpster fire, the company wants to completely rebrand itself with a new name

As Facebook continues to come under scrutiny for the way the social media giant operates, it looks like Mark Zuckerberg is ready to rebrand the business. Sources close to the matter say the company is looking at a name change to help separate its overall operations from its social media background.

According to a new report from The Verge, Zuckerberg intends to unveil the company’s plans to rebrand at the annual Connect conference on October 28. The rebranding is an attempt to position the Facebook social media platform underneath the parent company who also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and many more brands.

As part of the rebranding, the company hopes to position itself further away from the scrutiny that Facebook is constantly receiving. Just recently, whistleblower Frances Haugen shed light on how the social giant operates, and it was not a good look for the company overall.

By changing its name, Facebook as a company will be able to somewhat separate itself from Facebook as a platform. This will allow the company and Zuckerberg to focus on his idea of a “metaverse” where instead of simply viewing content online, a person experiences it from the inside. The company has already hired 10,000 employees to focus on the project.

This isn’t the first time a major tech company has decided to change its name to further grow as a company. Google did the same thing back in 2015, reorganizing its entire business under the holding company, Alphabet. By doing this, Google was able to show that it was more than just a search engine. Facebook hopes to accomplish a similar goal with its transition.

As of now, it’s unclear what the company’s new name could be. Sources told The Verge that the company is holding its new name tight to the chest ahead of any potential announcements. We should know more on October 28 after Facebook’s annual Connect conference.

