YouTube TV is getting 4K video but it’s going to cost you an extra $20 a month

YouTube TV, the company’s streaming service offering, has seen a couple of price hikes over the past couple of years, and now you have the option to pay even more – but at least you get something in return.

Announced this week, YouTube TV is getting 4K support for an extra $19.99 a month. It is rolling out today and that it is called 4K Plus. That additional $20 a month price tag is going to be hard to swallow more many users, however.

There is one silver lining however, if you sign up now, you get one month free and can then secure the 4K feature for $9.99 a month for a year. After that, it will raise to the $19.99 a month.

The 4K package does have a couple of other benefits that might justify the price for some users. These include the ability to download content directly to your devices to watch later and the ability to watch from an unlimited number of devices. On lower packages, that is limited to three devices simultaneously.

The last update, which will actually be included for all YouTube TV members is 5.1 Dolby audio, which will be nice for those that want the best audio possible out of their viewing experiences.

You can learn more about the feature and sign up for YouTube TV here.

