Your costly YouTube TV subscription is seeing another price hike

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, then I’ve got some bad news for you. Announced today, YouTubeTV will go upon in price from $50 a month to a startling $64.99. The new pricing will take effect immediately for new customers and current subscribers will see the price hike on their next bill.

So, why the price hike? Well, starting today, YouTube TV subscribers will get access to a variety of ViacomCBS channels. The channels included are BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1.

Other channels will be added, as well, including BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic. These, however, will be added at a later date.

This is not the first time YouTube TV has experienced a price hike. Back in 2019, the price was raised to $50 from $40 as the service added new channels to the platform. Then, prior to that, the price was raised from $35 to $40 in 2018.

To put this into comparison, Hulu + Live TV will set you back $54.99 a month, but that comes with both live TV and a huge selection of traditional streaming entertainment. YouTube TV allows you to go back and catch things you may have missed and you can also add content to a cloud-based DVR feature, but it’s just not the same.

Overall, it’s definitely going to be a blow for users that enjoy YouTube TV, but it will be interesting to see if people start leaving the platform for cheaper alternatives.

What do you think? Do you think the new price is justified? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

