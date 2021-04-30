Roku removed YouTube TV from its channel store because Google isn’t playing nice

Roku really did it. YouTube TV is no longer available in Roku’s channel store. This is partly because Roku claims Google is seeking out preferential treatment on its devices, which Roku isn’t trying to comply with. We reported on this earlier in the week.

Roku says it is “taking the extra step to continue to offer existing subscribers access to YouTube TV on the Roku platform unless Google takes actions that require the full removal of the channel.” The company also emailed its users, warning them not to delete the app from their Roku devices as they will not be able to get it back from Roku’s channel store.

So what is exactly happening between the two companies? Roku is claiming that Google is leveraging the YouTube TV app to get its way. By threatening to take the YouTube TV app off Roku devices, Google is trying to force its requirements into reality. Google says Roku is making these claims in an attempt to leverage negotiations for a new deal.

Roku countered Google’s response with a new statement today:

“We have only asked Google for four simple commitments. First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else. Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku.”

So yea, there you have it. YouTube TV is no longer available to download from Roku’s channel store. If you have a Roku device and still have the YouTube TV app installed, don’t delete it. You may not be able to get it back until this whole mess is over. For the time being, grab some popcorn. We’re in for a ride.

