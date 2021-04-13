Roku is giving Apple its own button on its new remotes

An Apple button has finally made its way to Roku remotes. Apparently, Apple worked out a deal with Roku that gives the company its own shortcut button, making this the first time an Apple TV+ button is featured on any company’s remote control.

Roku announced a bunch of new products today, one of them being the Roku Voice Remote Pro. This is the first remote to feature the Apple TV+. The device features a rechargeable battery, a headphone jack for private use, and two programmable shortcut buttons. There are also shortcut buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and the latest edition, Apple TV+.

According to The Verge, the Apple TV+ button will also be included in remotes that come included with the company’s new Express 4K Plus and Roku Streambar Pro, all of which were announced today. For everything that was announced, ArsTechnica has a pretty good rundown here.

It’s unclear how much Apple paid Roku to include its logo on Roku’s remote, but Bloomberg reports it equates somewhere around $1 per user. And according to this statistic from Statista, that number is around 51.2 million users. Yea, that’s a lot.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.