It looks like Roku wants to start creating its own shows and movies

Recently, Roku acquired the entire library of the short-form, short-lived streaming service, Quibi. Now, according to a report from Protocoland a job listing looking for a lead production attorney, it seems Roku is ready to dive into original content.

On the job listing, Roku states that it is “looking for a Lead Production Attorney to work on its expanding slate of original content.” Further into the listing, it is also noted that the the position would help with “Roku’s original episodic and feature length productions.”

Adding to that, the listing notes that the person in this position will help confirm “agreements to hire writers, actors, directors and individual producers, production services agreements, below-the-line agreements including for department heads, location agreements, clearances, prop rental agreements, likeness releases and credit memos.”

The Roku Channel is free to Roku users and having ad-supported original content there could be huge for the company – if the content is up to par. The job listing on LinkedIn now shows as closed, which may or may not mean anything.

Protocol notes that the Roku Channel has been crushing it recently, noting, “[Roku] revealed in November that its services business, which primarily is made up of advertising revenue, had brought in more than $1 billion on a 12-month trailing basis by the end of September.”

Have any thoughts on this? Are you interested in original content from Roku or will you pass on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

