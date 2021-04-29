Google Maps is giving travelers new tools for their summer vacations

As warmer weather hits the US and more people are getting vaccinated, there will certainly be an influx of people looking to stretch their legs and take some summer trips. Google Maps is one of the most-used apps for navigation and the company is giving users new tools that should make traveling during these weird times easier.

As shown off in a new blog post, Google Maps has a couple of new features for travelers, with one being focused on traveling to places that still have COVID-19 restrictions in place. Google Maps already had some advisories in place, but this expands the functionality.

Essentially, new information will include any regulations regarding quarantines when you arrive or proof of vaccination. You can also now sign up for email notifications for your destination, which will alert you to changes in restrictions.

GIF: Google

In addition to improved COVID-19-related alerts, Google is also updating Google Maps on desktop to provide tools for those looking to take trips this summer.

First, Google Travel on desktop will give more information on destinations and you even filter certain things if you have a travel idea in mind. Things like “outdoors” and “beaches” are included in the filter options.

Finally, Maps on desktop will also make planning road trips easier, as it will give suggestions for stops on your route to your destination. You’ll be able to choose things like “hotels, parks, campgrounds, and rest stops.” Once you have your perfect trip planned, you can then send the directions to your phone and hit the road.

Overall, these tweaks to Google Maps are nice additions for those looking to travel this summer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: