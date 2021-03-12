Google Maps is adding a feature that lets you draw new roads on maps

Have you ever been using Google Maps in a small town and noticed that some roads just don’t show up? Maybe they are new crossovers or possibly even dirt roads, but regardless, they just don’t show up.

Prior, Google Maps had a way for users to add pins where roads should be, but now, according to a new blog post, Google is working on a tool that lets you actually draw the road on the map and submit it. From the looks of it, the feature will be available on maps.google.com.

You can see how the feature will look in the video below:

Essentially, you’ll be able to draw lines where the road is. It doesn’t look like you have options to add curves or anything of that nature, but a straight-line tool should accomplish most tasks relatively easily. You’ll also be able to rename roads, change road directionality, and more.

The Verge notes that submissions could take seven days to approve and it warns people of submitting false information.

According to Google, the feature should be rolling out over the coming months and will be available in over 80 countries where Google Maps edit functionality already exists.

