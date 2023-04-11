YouTube Premium just added 5 new features – here’s what’s new

If you’re a diehard YouTube user like me, then you’ve probably already forked over the cash for YouTube Premium. But if you thought the ad-free videos and offline downloads were the only perks, think again.

Starting today, YouTube is rolling out a slew of new features for Premium subscribers, ranging from playlist control on mobile to improved video quality on iOS.

Let’s break it down.

Queue videos on YouTube

Image: KnowTechie

First up, Premium subscribers can now create a video queue on their mobile devices, giving them full control over what videos are played and in what order.

It’s like having your own personalized YouTube channel, but without all the hassle of ads and unwanted content.

Continue Watching

Image: KnowTechie

Next, there’s the continue watching feature, which allows you to seamlessly switch between watching a video on the web and then picking up where you left off on your phone.

It’s a simple but much-needed addition to the Premium package, and I’m sure many of us will be taking advantage of it.

Watch with friends

Image: KnowTechie

But that’s not all. YouTube is also slowly rolling out support for Apple’s SharePlay feature, which lets iOS users watch videos with each other via FaceTime.

And if you’re someone who loves to binge-watch on the go, you’ll appreciate the smart downloads feature that automatically adds recommended videos to your library when you’re connected to Wi-Fi.

Last but not least, YouTube Premium now includes an enhanced 1080p video experience, with improved bitrate and better quality for videos with lots of detail and motion.

The update is starting with iOS, but will soon make its way to the web.

These upgrades come at a cost

Of course, all of these features come at a price.

YouTube Premium starts at $11.99 per month if you sign up on the website, but if you’re using the iOS app, the price jumps to $15.99 per month to cover Apple’s cut.

But for those of us who practically live on YouTube, the added perks might just be worth it.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: