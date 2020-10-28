Going “Live” on Instagram is all the rage right now, and the company knows it. To keep its users happy and engaged on the platform, Instagram will now let users record live footage for up to four hours vs. the typical 60-minute window.

And no, that’s not a typo. Instagram is seriously letting its users record four (yup, the number 4) hours of live footage.

On top of that, the company will allow users to view their own live streams in their private archives. It’s pretty much the same way you can rewatch your stories and posts 30-days after they recorded. You can even download the videos and submit them to other social platforms too.

🌟3 updates about Live🌟 🎥You can now go Live for up to 4 hours 🎞You can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete 📺 You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F — Instagram (@instagram) October 27, 2020

With these recent updates to livestreaming, it’s clearly obvious Instagram isn’t messing around. They want to be the premier stop anytime someone decides to go “live.” And with the pandemic still lingering around, this might actually be useful to teachers and students.

For me, I personally couldn’t imagine watching someone’s four-hour-long live stream. I barely watch any of these videos because there are obviously more important things happening in the world. But this is just my “old man yells at cloud” moment. But I’m sure other people will gladly welcome this new feature.

Instagram says these new Live features are rolling out to all Instagram users globally now. If you don’t see it just yet, just know it’s on the way.

