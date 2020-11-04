Snapchat is in kind of a weird place right now. While the service is obviously still extremely popular, it’s struggling to maintain its identity between a social network and messaging app. Sure, there are features that encourage social sharing on the platform, but it just feels somewhat disconnected.

Take for example the new TikTok-like music feature. It’s a nice addition, and feels very much like a social media thing, but then again, Snapchat doesn’t allow users to see how many followers another account has – a staple of social media platforms. That is, until now.

First reported by Tubefilter, the feature will allow creators and business profiles to show off their follower count. According to The Verge, owners of these accounts can turn the feature on or off in the settings. That’s pretty much it. That’s the news.

As mentioned, you’ll need a creator account to make use of the new feature. This is another recent release from Snapchat, allowing users that create Snapchat Lenses or have an “engaged audience” to switch over to one of these new profiles that unlock additional functionality.

So, while this is a nice feature being added to the platform, it’s still pretty limited.

