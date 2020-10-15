Snapchat adds a new music feature in a feeble attempt to compete with TikTok

Snapchat is still popular, obviously, but it is actively working on adding new features to help it compete with other social platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Now, Snapchat is rolling out a TikTok-style feature that lets users embed music into their snaps.

The news comes from The Verge, and it has been noted that the company has been testing the feature in various locations since August. It seems the new music-embed feature is rolling out to iOS users first. As with most rollouts, if you don’t see it right away, don’t worry. Just keep checking back and making sure your app is updated.

According to the report, Snap is also testing a way for users to add their own sounds and music, a feature that really helps TikTok creators continue to push engaging, new content on the platform.

When a user adds one of the included songs onto their snap, receiving users can swipe up on the snap to see more information about the song. There’s no word on exactly how many songs are included in the new library feature, with Snapchat just stating it is “robust and curated.”

So, yeah, that’s pretty much it. Snapchat now has a way for users to add music to their snaps.

