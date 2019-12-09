Snapchat is launching a new Cameo feature that puts your face into videos

Snapchat is gearing up to an epic new feature that puts your selfies into animated memes. Nifty. Think of it as Bitmoji, but with your real face, and you’ve got a pretty good idea of what they entail.

They’re already testing the feature in France, with “SnapchaCameos” coming on December 18 globally, and on both iOS and Android.

Snapchat Cameo puts you in the action

Vous avez Cameo sur snap ou je suis la seule? Je pleure de rire pic.twitter.com/G7E3ZKAilz — Aca (•‿•) (@toddflanderrs) December 7, 2019

We found out about Cameo thanks to a few French users who have been trialing the new feature. It’s a new way to message, using AI to animate your selfie into short looped videos. The real question is though, just how long until rivals Instagram and WhatsApp have the same feature since everyone’s copied Snapchat’s “Stories” by now.

How to use Snapchat Cameo:

Cameo looks like a cool way to convey emotion over Snapchat, with your selfie being stretched over existing templates. It’s pretty funny and it will be interesting to see just how many templates SnapChat adds in the coming months.

How Snapchat Cameo works:

Teach Cameo how you look with a selfie

Choose if you want a vaguely male or female body (no gender non-binary options yet)

Tap the Bitmoji button on the Snapchat keyboard

Add your selfie to the 150 or so short looping video clips in Cameo

These could be anything from eating all the food, to dancing, falling asleep, and more

Send to your friends!

Snapchat has had a resurgence of daily users this year, thanks to new features and story integrations with popular services like Spotify. Oh, and the rebuilt Android app, which is a world apart from the prior janky app. Cameo might just be what Snapchat needs to keep the upward swing going into 2020.

What do you think? Plan on trying out this new feature from Snapchat? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: