YouTube Rewind 2019 looks to address the cringe of last year’s offering – Watch it here

Did you watch the 2018 YouTube Rewind video? Did you hate it as much as basically everyone? The video holds the record for most downvoted video in YouTube history so expectations for 2019 were fairly low.

This year, the company focused on creators and not straight-up celebrities. Which, arguably, many of these creators are celebrities in their own right, but it feels way more natural this year.

Check out the YouTube Rewind 2019 video here

There are some genuinely cool moments in here, and YouTube broke down the video into sections like music, dance, gaming, and more. There is also a section highlighting new creators, which is very nice to see.

I agree with Jake on this one:

YT Rewind 2019! They played it safe and made a nice little highlight reel of GOOD stuff that happened this year on YouTube.

Honestly? Good move. Can't make everyone happy otherwise. https://t.co/9Hxq09OGae — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) December 5, 2019

Check out the full video above and let us know what you think in the comments below. OR, carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: