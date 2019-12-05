Connect with us

Entertainment

YouTube Rewind 2019 looks to address the cringe of last year’s offering – Watch it here

Ok, this is a lot better than the one last year.

youtube rewind 2019
Image: YouTube

Did you watch the 2018 YouTube Rewind video? Did you hate it as much as basically everyone? The video holds the record for most downvoted video in YouTube history so expectations for 2019 were fairly low.

This year, the company focused on creators and not straight-up celebrities. Which, arguably, many of these creators are celebrities in their own right, but it feels way more natural this year.

Check out the YouTube Rewind 2019 video here

There are some genuinely cool moments in here, and YouTube broke down the video into sections like music, dance, gaming, and more. There is also a section highlighting new creators, which is very nice to see.

I agree with Jake on this one:

Check out the full video above and let us know what you think in the comments below. OR, carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Senior Editor with a focus on all things tech and gaming. Life Adventurer. You can keep up with me on Twitter: @Josiah_Motley

Comments

More in Entertainment