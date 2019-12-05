Spotify Wrapped shows your top tracks of 2019 and the whole decade

Spotify Wrapped is a feature of the music streaming giant that gives its users personalized insights into what they listened to the most. These include top artists, songs, and podcasts since the company has a laundry list of them.

Every year, the company rolls out Wrapped for its users and will give them the option of sharing results on social media. It’s kind of a modern-day version of “Hey, want to listen to this mixtape?”.

This year, as the decade is coming to a close, Spotify Wrapped is not only encompassing a user’s most listened tracks and musicians of the year but the decade as well. Yes, you will be able to see who your top artist is from 2010 to 2019. The results of that may give a user a nostalgic rush or make them cringe over what they used to listen to.

Other users might just look at it and say, “Yeah, that’s accurate.”

One of Spotify’s premiere features is showing your most streamed songs from this year and the decade

In order to see your Wrapped statistics, log in first. When you sign in, Spotify will begin to load the streamer’s yearly results. Insights from the current year, that will be presented, including the aforementioned top artists and songs, how long you’ve listened to podcasts and what countries your music comes from. The decade-oriented statistics include showing how many artists you’ve “discovered” since you joined and comparing how many minutes you’ve spent streaming on Spotify each year.

Spotify will also present a playlist for users titled Best of the Decade For You. This playlist will include songs and artists that will be generated based on a user’s listening habits. Which goes along with the service’s “personalization and discovery” characteristics.

Wrapped will either compel you to share your results immediately…or hide them in embarrassment. This year is no different, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a great feature.

What do you think? Did you use the Spotify Wrapped feature? What did you think? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

