Craigslist finally joins the 21st century with an official mobile app

Craigslist might have been one of the last vestiges of the ’90s web, but that all changes now as it finally has official apps for Android and iOS. Well… kinda. The Android app is still in beta testing, but the iOS app is climbing the App Store rankings.

It still feels like Craigslist though, with a barebones, just-enough interface that really doesn’t have the design of the modern app world. Ah well, at least you can browse the genuinely amusing and useful (not always in the same post) listings in a dedicated app now.

Until yesterday, mobile users wanting to browse Craigslist without using the browser on their phones had to resort to third-party apps. Now, there’s finally an official app, so you can play all your usual Craiglist games like “Scam or Not”, “You want how much?”, and “Is that really a picture of that apartment?”. Nifty.

Version 1.0 of the Craigslist iOS app is already at No 14 in the App Store’s Shopping category after 24 hours or so of being released

The Android version is still in beta testing, but you can sign up to be a tester here

This is the end of an era in some ways. Craigslist was one of the notable holdouts to not transition to mobile apps when everyone started using smartphones. Pour one out for the ’90s web, I guess.

