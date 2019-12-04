Tech Hangover: People are seriously pissed off at Peloton

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

A self-styled “disruptive technologist” was arrested after speaking at a conference in Pyongyang on using digital currencies to launder money. –New York Times

The maker of high-end at-home fitness equipment last month rolled out a holiday ad that implores viewers to “give the gift of Peloton,” which had onlookers complaining about what they saw as undertones of sexism and classism in the ad. Though the ad first ran on Nov. 4, according to iSpot.tv, the commercial more recently went viral on Twitter. –CNBC

Hundreds of pages of internal documents obtained via FOIA requests by the ACLU of Illinois and the Lucy Parsons Labs, a Chicago-based police transparency and accountability nonprofit, reveals for the first time how the CPD surveils the social media accounts of victims of gun violence, as well as their friends and family members. –OZM

Pinterest and the Knot Worldwide, two of the country’s biggest online wedding-planning platforms, are changing their policies to stop promoting wedding venues and content that romanticize former slave plantations, representatives for the companies exclusively told BuzzFeed News. –BuzzFeed News

Facebook is exploring the creation of new products such as apps and programs for podcasts, travel, workplace services and newsletter tools, according to three people with the knowledge of the company’s plans, as it looks to expand out of its comfort zone. –New York Times

