Tech Hangover: People are seriously pissed off at Peloton

He Gave a Cryptocurrency Talk in North Korea. The U.S. Arrested Him.
Uhhhh, maybe don’t go to North Korea?
A self-styled “disruptive technologist” was arrested after speaking at a conference in Pyongyang on using digital currencies to launder money. –New York Times
Peloton responds to ad criticism, says it’s ‘disappointed in how some have misinterpreted’ the spot
Peloton seriously needs to hire a new PR agency.
The maker of high-end at-home fitness equipment last month rolled out a holiday ad that implores viewers to “give the gift of Peloton,” which had onlookers complaining about what they saw as undertones of sexism and classism in the ad. Though the ad first ran on Nov. 4, according to iSpot.tv, the commercial more recently went viral on Twitter. –CNBC
Chicago Cops Use Social Media to Track Grieving Families of Gunshot Victims
What the literal fuuuuuuuuuck……
Hundreds of pages of internal documents obtained via FOIA requests by the ACLU of Illinois and the Lucy Parsons Labs, a Chicago-based police transparency and accountability nonprofit, reveals for the first time how the CPD surveils the social media accounts of victims of gun violence, as well as their friends and family members. –OZM
Pinterest And The Knot Will Stop Promoting Wedding Content That Romanticizes Former Slave Plantations
Pinterest and the Knot Worldwide, two of the country’s biggest online wedding-planning platforms, are changing their policies to stop promoting wedding venues and content that romanticize former slave plantations, representatives for the companies exclusively told BuzzFeed News. –BuzzFeed News
Podcasts and Travel Apps? Facebook Is Working on Those
Facebook is exploring the creation of new products such as apps and programs for podcasts, travel, workplace services and newsletter tools, according to three people with the knowledge of the company’s plans, as it looks to expand out of its comfort zone. –New York Times
