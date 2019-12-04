AudiBrow is a news app that reads the news to you

Podcasts are awesome. You can access them just about anywhere where you can stream music and they cover any subject you possibly can think of.

But instead of an interview, skits or stories, sometimes you just want to hear the news. And not just a podcaster reading the news, the news directly from your favorite websites.

Enter AudiBrow, which is an app for both desktops and phones that will read articles and blog posts directly to you. Instead of browsing a site or news app, AudiBrow’s AI reads it to you like a podcast.

Also, for those who are into startup news, AudiBrow is part of the illustrious Y Combinator for its 2019 cohort.

Want the news you like being read to you like a podcast? Check out AudiBrow

In order to use the app, you have to download it and AudiBrow is available for download for both iOS and Android.

The app is very simple to use. So simple, in fact, that its AI will show you how it’s done. After downloading it, the app will display four news categories; technology, business, sports, politics, and education. Tapping on one of the categories will bring up various news outlets that cover those subjects. For example, technology will bring up TechCrunch and The Verge.

Next to each of the sites is a heart, which the user will tap on to mark it as a favorite. Going back to the main menu, a heart is on the top right-hand corner where all of your preferred outlets are. Select one of them, select a story, and then finally press the headphones icon on the bottom From there, the app’s AI will read the story to you.

AudiBrow can be set up to give notifications to the user if their favored website has a new story published. It is available for both iOS and Android.

What do you think? Is AudiBrow an app you’d use? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

