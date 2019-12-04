Jay-Z is back on Spotify because apparently Tidal isn’t cutting it

The streaming music business is hard, but you can’t knock the hustle of one of the major players in the game, Jay-Z. He pulled most of his discography from rival Spotify after buying high-res service Tidal, but now it’s all back to do it again.

That’s right, just two years after the disappearance on Spotify, the entire Jay-Z back catalog is available to stream again.

As today dawned on the east coast, Spotify had a special birthday message for Jay-Z. Well, more like an announcement co-opting his birthday wishes, but still, the sentiment was there. That’s because instead of being rivals, Jay-Z’s back catalog is now back on Spotify. Is the king of rap getting wiser as his 50th birthday rolls out?

Jay-Z removed most of his music from Spotify in 2017

A joint album with his wife, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, was released on Spotify in 2018

Now the back catalog from 1996’s seminal Reasonable Doubt to 2017’s 4.44 are all available on Spotify

I’ve been using Tidal recently for all my audio gear reviews and while I love the higher bitrates, I have to see the business sense of putting everything back on Spotify as well.

I mean, you go where your audience is, right? If they want to go to concerts, you go on tour. If they want CDs, you get pressing. If they refuse to hand over cash to hear better audio quality instead of staying on ad-supported Spotify accounts, well…

What do you think? Glad to see Jay-Z’s catalog back on Spotify? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

