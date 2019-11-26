Tech Hangover: Google continues to be an evil company

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This is such a shitty move on Google’s part. I don’t know all the specifics to the story, but this surely doesn’t look good for Google.

Tensions between Google parent company Alphabet and its workers are again on the rise, as four employees at the forefront of an organization movement within Google have been fired. – ArsTechnica

OH HELL YEAH FINALLY @bigpenis WILL BE MINE https://t.co/GardmGDDLf — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 26, 2019

Those who’ve attempted to snag their preferred Twitter handle know what a pain the process can be. Users can squat on an account for years, holding onto handles in spite of long stretches of inactivity. As spotted by a BBC reporter, Twitter looks to finally be getting proactive about the situation. – TechCrunch

What could possibly go wrong?

Ring, Amazon’s crimefighting surveillance camera division, has crafted plans to use facial recognition software and its ever-expanding network of home security cameras to create AI-enabled neighborhood “watch lists,” according to internal documents reviewed by The Intercept. – The Intercept

Back in my day, I remember going to the library to check out video games, movies, and dope ass CDs. Man, times are a-changing.

Library e-book waits, now often longer than for hard copies, have prompted some to take their memberships to a new extreme, collecting library cards or card numbers to enable them to find the rarest or most popular books, with the shortest wait. – Washington Post

Uhhh, I should probably download this app already.

The post appears to be about beauty tips at its start – but the young woman then changes tack to ask her viewers to raise awareness of what she describes as a “another Holocaust”. Feroza Aziz later tweeted that TikTok had blocked her from posting new content, as a result. TikTok has disputed this. – BBC

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

