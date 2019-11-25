Tech Hangover: Facebook wants to pay you money

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

Facebook will reward users for taking surveys, completing tasks and participating in research with its new market research app, Facebook Viewpoints. The social media giant said it plans to use the insights from users 18 and older to improve Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal, Oculus and the general community, according to a company blog post. – CNET

Yikes, this is a rough gig. You have to read this shit.

One transcriber working for Rev says that, for them, the recordings that graphically detail someone being abused or assaulted are the most difficult to get through. For other transcribers at Rev, it’s the videos from police body cams that show dead bodies and people who have been attacked, or files where children talk about where an abuser touched them. “Of course, I have the option not to work on such files, but I have no way of knowing what I’m clicking on until I hear it,” the Revver says. – The Verge

Literally, anytime something like this happens, we have a special command that inserts this text: “Another day, another data breach.” Ok, not really, but it happens a lot.

T-Mobile has confirmed a data breach affecting more than a million of its customers, whose personal data (but no financial or password data) was exposed to a malicious actor. The company alerted the affected customers but did not provide many details in its official account of the hack. – TechCrunch

Imagine caring this much?

Slack just updated its longtime editor for its primary interface—and the rich-text result hints at a longstanding tension over how much of a helping hand users need from their text editors and communication programs. – Motherboard

For Facebook, last cycle’s liabilities are this cycle’s selling points. Seeking to regain trust after the 2016 election, Facebook stood before political marketers last week with a new message: We’re paying attention this time. – BuzzFeed News

Why do I feel extremely uncomfortable about this? Read this story, it’s unreal.

Barad, who completed his surgical training at UCLA in 2015, said YouTube has become a fixture of medical education. He’d often get prepped by watching a video before a procedure. Sometimes he’d even open a YouTube video in the operating theater when confronted with a particularly challenging surgery or unexpected complication. – CNBC

Sure, whatever you say. If shit hits the fan, the first thing they’re going for is its makers, so good luck with that.

An executive from Boston Dynamics tells Inverse that the robotics firm leased its robot dog, Spot, to the Massachusetts State Police not to cause harm to any individuals the police might encounter, but instead to scout potentially dangerous environments. – Inverse

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Previous Hangovers:

Tech Hangover: Of course Amazon is getting into the game streaming business

Tech Hangover: We’re all getting hacked

Tech Hangover: Amazon is paying literally zero dollars in taxes