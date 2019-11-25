Traveling can be expensive and sometimes the priciest aspect of it is figuring out where you are going to stay. If you are looking to go to Japan, you can stay at the Asahi Ryokan for $1 in their now-popular Room 8. The hotel is located by the Sea of Japan in the town of Fukuoka.

Wow, an inexpensive room in a scenic seaside town? It sounds like a good deal!

As always though, there’s catch and it’s a big one. Your stay at the Asahi Ryokan will be live-streamed on the hotel’s official YouTube page across the world.

Cue that hit 80s song by Rockwell.

Ever get the feeling someone is watching you? At this $1 hotel that feeling will be validated



While it may sound like it, the stream is not a total invasion of privacy. The hotel’s owner Tetsuya Inoue spoke with CNN about what is off-limits. For example, the bathroom is way out of the range of the camera, so there will be no creeps watching you shower. The stream doesn’t contain any audio either. Guests’ conversations with each other or over-the-phone won’t be heard.

Other hotel activities though, like eating, sleeping, watching TV, etc. will be fair game to any voyeuristic Internet browsers. However, the hotel also advertises that there should be no “lewd acts” (i.e. sex) in the room. Which is probably for the best.

When Inoue took over running the place earlier this year, he talked to CNN about why he wanted to start this idea.

This is a very old ryokan and I was looking into a new business model. Our hotel is on the cheaper side, so we need some added value, something special that everyone will talk about.

Something special. That’s…one way to describe the experience?

