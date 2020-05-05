Tech Hangover: The UK’s NHS contact tracing app is a complete mess

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

UK finds itself almost alone with centralized virus contact-tracing app that probably won’t work well, asks for your location, may be illegal

Oh, contact tracing apps. These are apps designed to let you know when someone near you has been infected with the coronavirus. While the US and many other countries are letting Google and Apple do all the heavy lifting, the UK is doing its own thing. Apparently, it’s a giant mess.

Britain is sleepwalking into another coronavirus disaster by failing to listen to global consensus and expert analysis with the release of the NHS COVID-19 contact-tracking app. – The Register

Apple to host virtual Worldwide Developers Conference beginning June 22

Prior to today’s news, no one really knew if Apple was going to go ahead with its annual WWDC conference with the Coronavirus lingering around. Turns out they are, just in a virtual capacity.

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually, beginning June 22, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website for free for all developers. – Apple

Facebook’s Oculus Is Developing a New Quest VR Headset

Man, I’m really liking what Facebook is doing with this company. Oculus makes some of the best virtual reality headsets out there and now they’re currently in the process of making something better and faster than its predecessors.

Facebook Inc.’s Oculus division is building a new version of its Quest standalone virtual reality headset, but the device is facing potential delays due to the impact of Covid-19 on product development and the global supply chain. – Bloomberg

Twitter tests a warning message that tells users to rethink offensive replies

imagining a robot asking “r u sure u want to use that racial slur?” pic.twitter.com/GjYGOkdGwN — rat king (@MikeIsaac) May 5, 2020

Twitter is experimenting with a new moderation tool that will warn users before they post replies that contain what the company says is “harmful” language. – The Verge

Microsoft to Pitch New Xbox Game Console With Monthly Showcases

I’m all for this. I kind of hope Sony follows suit and does the same thing with the PS5.

Microsoft is gearing up for its biggest-ever year of launches for Xbox products and services in the middle of a global pandemic and economic recession, will replace its plan for a splashy public game-conference event with a monthly series of online showcases. – Bloomberg

Tom Cruise Plots Movie To Shoot In Space With Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Tom, it’s me, Kevin. Please take Elon with you.

I’m hearing that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film – an action adventure – to be shot in outer space. It’s not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage but look for more news as I get it. But this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff. – Deadline

