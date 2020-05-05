If you prefer Android phones, then you are probably familiar with the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra– the latest flagship phones from Samsung. It features some powerful internals, a vivid screen, and a camera that is sure to take some crystal-clear pictures.

With smartphones growing more powerful every year, many of us spend more time than ever using them to work, browse social, play games, and more. During some of these extended periods of use, you may notice that your phone starts to warm up a bit. Sometimes, it may feel downright hot.

Is this normal or is it a cause of concern?

Why does my Galaxy S20 get hot?

Short answer: Because you are using it

Honestly, not trying to be funny here, but that’s seriously what’s going on. This is caused by using the S20 or S20 Ultra for extended periods of time, especially if you use your phone to multitask or to watch HD videos and play high-definition mobile games.

Another thing that can cause your phone to heat up is using it while charging the device. Charging your phone is naturally going to put off some heat, so if you combine that with any of the things mentioned above, you’ll most likely notice an increase in heat emitting from your device.

Finally, thick cases can restrict airflow which can also cause your phone to heat up more than normal, but none of these should cause concern. Unless the phone is literally too hot to hold, you’re probably ok. That said, if you feel it is overly hot for extended periods of time, it may be best to contact Samsung.

What do you think? Have you noticed your Samsung S20 getting overly warm when using it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.