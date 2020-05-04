The iPhone 11 from Apple is an awesome smartphone that features a great camera, a powerful processor, and apps for almost anything. It seriously is a great phone and had enough features and options that many of us find ourselves spending hours on it per day.

If this describes you, then you’ve probably noticed that sometimes your iPhone 11 (either the base model, the Pro, or the Pro Max) gets a bit hot. Sometimes, it even feels uncomfortably hot, which can definitely be a cause for concern if you aren’t prepared for it.

Why does this happen and is it something to be concerned about?

So, why does my iPhone 11 get hot?

Short answer: You are most likely overworking the device

The short answer might seem a bit obvious, but for the most part, it’s the reason your iPhone 11 feels hot. Watching lots of HD videos can cause the phone to heat up, as can playing graphically-intensive phone games. The reason this can cause your phone to heat up is that your processor is working harder to produce these quality visuals.

Another thing that can cause your iPhone 11 to heat up is using the phone while it is charging. Charging your phone naturally puts off a bit of heat, and then if you are using it while charging (especially if you are doing the things in the above paragraph), you’ll definitely notice heat coming off the back of your smartphone.

Other things that can cause heating issues with your iPhone 11 include cases and other types of covers that restrict airflow in and out of your phone. Also, and this one is less of an issue, but poor connection can cause your iPhone to constantly connect, reconnect, and search for a connection. This extra work can cause heat to emit from your phone.

Typically, none of these issues will cause damage to your phone, but if you start combining multiple issues (charging while playing HD games in a thick case) you may have additional issues in the future. If you feel your phone is getting overly hot, it may be best to contact Apple to see what they say you should do.

What do you think? Have you noticed your smartphone getting overly hot? What did you do? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

