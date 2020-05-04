The iPhone 11 is a great smartphone that offers a variety of features, a great camera, and more. It’s a powerful piece of technology that will be useful for years. Even if you decide to upgrade to the next iteration when it releases, the phone can be great for a family member or friend who is in need of a new phone.

That said, many phones are “locked” when they are purchased, meaning that it must be used with the carrier (Verizon, AT&T, etc) it was purchased with. This can be a problem if you are looking to switch carriers or gift your phone to someone else.

With Apple having such a closed ecosystem, you may be wondering about the iPhone 11 and how it works when it comes to unlocking the phone or switching to another carrier.

Can the iPhone 11 be unlocked?

Short answer: Yes (but with caveats)

So, if you purchased your iPhone 11 directly from Apple, your phone comes unlocked which is very nice. If you purchase through a carrier like Verizon or AT&T however, there may be a lock on the phone.

The best way to find out is to contact your carrier to learn the status of your iPhone. They will be able to not only give you the status of your smartphone, but also give you information about unlocking the phone. If they offer the feature, it can take a couple of days for the carrier to unlock the phone. Once that is done, you can follow one of the quick guides below to finish the unlocking process.

If your iPhone 11 has a SIM card

Remove the SIM card from the side of your iPhone Insert the new card and restart your device

If your smartphone does not use a SIM card

Back up your iPhone 11 Erase your iPhone (Settings -> General -> Reset -> Erase all content and settings) Restart your phone and follow the on-screen prompts for Restoring your iPhone

There you have it! A quick look at the iPhone 11, a bit about the unlocking features of the phone, and how to unlock your phone once your carrier gives you approval.

What do you think? Surprised that the iPhone 11 can be unlocked? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

