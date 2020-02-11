Here’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in all its 108-megapixel glory

Samsung just threw its tenth-anniversary party for the Galaxy, unveiling four new phones and a bevy of accessories. The new Galaxy S20 range is the company’s non-folding flagship range, and as you’d expect, each of the three models is “a technological marvel”.

There are megapixels aplenty in the cameras, the latest Exynos and Snapdragon chips, and the watchword of the times – 5G. Oh, and how about some 120 Hz screens?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a hefty camera bump

Okay, so we didn’t really see any surprises during the Unpacked show today. I mean, how could we when everything about the new handsets leaked ahead of time? Still, there are some seriously impressive specifications here so let’s dive in.

All three models build on the same internals, an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chip, Android 10 with One UI 2.0, 128GB or more of storage, 12 GB of RAM, a 120 Hz Infinity-O 3200 x 1440P AMOLED screen and IP68 water- and dust-proofing. Oh, and a microSD slot that can support up to 1 TB of external storage. All three also have 5G capabilities, with the S20 only having the sub-6GHz spectrum, with the other two devices having sub-6GHz and mmWave.

Here’s where they differ (and it’s mostly in the camera selections):

Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch screen, Rear cameras: 12 MP wide, 64 MP Telephoto, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, with 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K 30 FPS recording; 10 MP front camera with up to 4K 60 FPS recording; 4,000 mAh battery

6.7-inch screen, Rear cameras: 12 MP wide, 64 MP Telephoto, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, Time-of-Flight camera, with 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K 30 FPS recording; 10 MP front camera with up to 4K 60 FPS recording; 4,500 mAh battery Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch screen, Rear cameras: 108 MP wide, 48 MP Telephoto, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, Time-of-Flight camera, with 10X optical zoom, 100X digital zoom, 8K 30 FPS recording; 40 MP wide front camera with up to 4K 60 FPS recording; 5,000 mAh battery, option for 16GB of RAM

Oh, and the prices. Those are also different. Expect your wallet to cry as the Galaxy S20 starts at $999, the Galaxy S20+ at $1,199, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is an ultra-wallet-destroyer at $1,399. Still, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ if you preorder the S20+ or S20 Ultra.

